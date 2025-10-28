PADDLERS!

Things are getting spooky on the water! You can now paddle in style (or un-life) with the new Halloween set:

🪦 A coffin boat to rest in between failures

💀 Skeletal paddles for that bony grip

🎃 A pumpkin hat so everyone knows you’re gourd-geous

It’s free, it’s festive, and it’s absolutely frighteningly fashionable.

Go grab your eerie outfit, summon your bravest co-op partner, and remember: in the afterlife, there’s no pause button.

Happy paddling... and happy haunting! 👻