PADDLERS!
Things are getting spooky on the water! You can now paddle in style (or un-life) with the new Halloween set:
🪦 A coffin boat to rest in between failures
💀 Skeletal paddles for that bony grip
🎃 A pumpkin hat so everyone knows you’re gourd-geous
It’s free, it’s festive, and it’s absolutely frighteningly fashionable.
Go grab your eerie outfit, summon your bravest co-op partner, and remember: in the afterlife, there’s no pause button.
Happy paddling... and happy haunting! 👻
