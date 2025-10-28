 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577406
Update notes via Steam Community

PADDLERS!

Things are getting spooky on the water! You can now paddle in style (or un-life) with the new Halloween set:

🪦 A coffin boat to rest in between failures
💀 Skeletal paddles for that bony grip
🎃 A pumpkin hat so everyone knows you’re gourd-geous

It’s free, it’s festive, and it’s absolutely frighteningly fashionable.

Go grab your eerie outfit, summon your bravest co-op partner, and remember: in the afterlife, there’s no pause button.

Happy paddling... and happy haunting! 👻

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570071
