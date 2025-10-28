Added:
3 Bases:
Fortress: High Health with some armor.
Pacifist: The main weapon is broken, gets three upgrades to start.
Glass Cannon: 1 Health, 10 Upgrades to start with.
4 Weapons:
Repair Bay: Heal yourself over time with ink consuming weapon.
Archer: Shoots Arrows.
Boomerang: It still comes back to you.
Wizard: Fireballs are fun!
3 Secondaries:
9 Achievements:
Achievements for completing the game with all 4 bases, the new weapons, and 1 for beating on true pacifist mode, Glass Cannon base with repair bay (because healing does nothing with 1 HP)
Not Added:
Dropped controller support due to how long it would take and how few players there are. Sorry
Progress Update:
Weapons 8/12 + 4 Weapons
Bases 4/4
Bosses 0/4
Enemies 4/6
Difficulties: 0
Game Modes: 1 (with one coming post 1.0)
Customization: Yes
Achievements: 32 Achievements with some remaining
Controller Support: Dropped
Steam Deck Support: Dropped
Next Update:
1-2 Weeks
4 Weapons:
Rockets:
Unguided Rockets, Explode when triggered
Randomat:
Get a new weapon every minute
Chance:
Throw a dice: Achieve an effect with each roll
Spike Ball:
A large metal ball will follow a path drawn by your mouse
Will Add Difficulties
2 Enemies
Bosses will drop in each update so probably 1-2 in this one and 3-4 in the last
Post Mortem Update:
After 1.0 there will be 1-2 final updates. One will be to the demo to update it to the current version and add a weapon rotation so people can experience the base game with all weapons
The second will be the last game mode. Draw: Draw your towers into existence
