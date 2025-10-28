 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Call of Duty® Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20577306 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

  • 3 Bases:  

    • Fortress: High Health with some armor.

    • Pacifist:  The main weapon is broken, gets three upgrades to start.

    • Glass Cannon:  1 Health, 10 Upgrades to start with.

  • 4 Weapons:

    • Repair Bay:  Heal yourself over time with ink consuming weapon.

    • Archer:  Shoots Arrows.

    • Boomerang:  It still comes back to you.

    • Wizard:  Fireballs are fun!

  • 3 Secondaries:

    • Archer:  Shoots Arrows.

    • Boomerang:  It still comes back to you.

    • Wizard:  Fireballs are fun!

  • 9 Achievements:

    • Achievements for completing the game with all 4 bases, the new weapons, and 1 for beating on true pacifist mode, Glass Cannon base with repair bay (because healing does nothing with 1 HP)

  • Not Added:

    • Dropped controller support due to how long it would take and how few players there are.  Sorry

    • Progress Update:

    • Weapons 8/12 + 4 Weapons

    • Bases 4/4

    • Bosses 0/4

    • Enemies 4/6

    • Difficulties: 0

    • Game Modes: 1 (with one coming post 1.0)

    • Customization: Yes

    • Achievements: 32 Achievements with some remaining

    • Controller Support: Dropped

    • Steam Deck Support: Dropped

  • Next Update:

    • 1-2 Weeks

    • 4 Weapons:

    • Rockets:

      • Unguided Rockets, Explode when triggered

    • Randomat:

      • Get a new weapon every minute

    • Chance:

      • Throw a dice:  Achieve an effect with each roll

    • Spike Ball:

      • A large metal ball will follow a path drawn by your mouse

    • Will Add Difficulties

    • 2 Enemies

    • Bosses will drop in each update so probably 1-2 in this one and 3-4 in the last

    • Post Mortem Update:

      • After 1.0 there will be 1-2 final updates. One will be to the demo to update it to the current version and add a weapon rotation so people can experience the base game with all weapons 

      • The second will be the last game mode.  Draw:  Draw your towers into existence

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 3901532
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link