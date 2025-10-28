 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Call of Duty® Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20577287 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## General
* AI players now also take into account the target's economy for praises and condemns.

## Bug Fixes
* Fixed Touch the Sky displaying the wrong text in the second stage.
* Fixed Economies of Scale sometimes not allowing production even though there are enough resources.
* Fixed Tactical Insertion not spawning Rangers on Bleed or City, and consequently the level increase sometimes not working.
* Fixed Asset Stripping technology description.
* Fixed crash when opening the research screen in Spanish.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1481171
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1481172
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1481173
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link