## General

* AI players now also take into account the target's economy for praises and condemns.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed Touch the Sky displaying the wrong text in the second stage.

* Fixed Economies of Scale sometimes not allowing production even though there are enough resources.

* Fixed Tactical Insertion not spawning Rangers on Bleed or City, and consequently the level increase sometimes not working.

* Fixed Asset Stripping technology description.

* Fixed crash when opening the research screen in Spanish.