* AI players now also take into account the target's economy for praises and condemns.
* Fixed Touch the Sky displaying the wrong text in the second stage.
* Fixed Economies of Scale sometimes not allowing production even though there are enough resources.
* Fixed Tactical Insertion not spawning Rangers on Bleed or City, and consequently the level increase sometimes not working.
* Fixed Asset Stripping technology description.
* Fixed crash when opening the research screen in Spanish.
Version 1.2.2
