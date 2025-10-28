 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20577201 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween, hunters and survivors!

To celebrate Halloween, a new event and a new map are now live in Hunt Grounds!

🧭 New Map: Marlow Ridge

A long-abandoned town district near the old bridge has reopened for the season is now live!

🎃 Halloween Event: Pumpkin Hunt!

From October 28 to November 5, pumpkins will randomly spawn across all maps.
🎯 Collect pumpkins during your matches to earn exclusive rewards!


🕯️ Event Details

  • Pumpkins spawn dynamically throughout matches (up to 3 each game)

  • Rewards are automatically granted at the end of each hunt.

  • Event runs until November 5, don’t miss your chance!


See you in the Grounds. 🕸️

