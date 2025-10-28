Happy Halloween, hunters and survivors!
To celebrate Halloween, a new event and a new map are now live in Hunt Grounds!
🧭 New Map: Marlow Ridge
A long-abandoned town district near the old bridge has reopened for the season is now live!
🎃 Halloween Event: Pumpkin Hunt!
From October 28 to November 5, pumpkins will randomly spawn across all maps.
🎯 Collect pumpkins during your matches to earn exclusive rewards!
🕯️ Event Details
Pumpkins spawn dynamically throughout matches (up to 3 each game)
Rewards are automatically granted at the end of each hunt.
Event runs until November 5, don’t miss your chance!
See you in the Grounds. 🕸️
Changed files in this update