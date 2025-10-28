Happy Halloween, hunters and survivors!

To celebrate Halloween, a new event and a new map are now live in Hunt Grounds!

🧭 New Map: Marlow Ridge

A long-abandoned town district near the old bridge has reopened for the season is now live!





🎃 Halloween Event: Pumpkin Hunt!

From October 28 to November 5, pumpkins will randomly spawn across all maps.

🎯 Collect pumpkins during your matches to earn exclusive rewards!







🕯️ Event Details

Pumpkins spawn dynamically throughout matches (up to 3 each game)

Rewards are automatically granted at the end of each hunt.

Event runs until November 5, don’t miss your chance!



See you in the Grounds. 🕸️