🎮 New Features
Combat System
- Added charge ability for MushroomBoar boss
- Added ground area indicators for Boss and enemy ranged abilities
- Improved interaction system to prevent accidentally triggering gathering actions during combat
- Fixed interaction hint for reviving downed allies now displays correctly during combat
Dungeon
- Added final room after defeating Boss for dungeon exit
- Updated dungeon minimap icons and color
Building & Crafting
- Added celebration animation for settlers after completing construction work
- New furniture unlocked through research now appears in furniture workbench recipes
Interface
- Added physical action buttons to most interfaces
- Modified connection line turning points in research interface to avoid incorrect connections
- Added descriptive text to order board interface
- Clearer indication in build UI when no materials are required (basic tent)
- Improved color scheme for recruitment interface
Research System
- Refactored research UI project status management
🎨 Art Assets
Characters & Animations
- Dungeon boss ServerCrab major update: Remade opening roar and death animations, updated animation frame counts and textures
- Added multiple new hairstyles for animal villagers
- Updated various hairstyle textures and colors
Buildings & Objects
- Updated town hall textures
- Updated ranged weapon textures
- Updated antiquity item textures
Visual Effects
- Added focus line VFX effect
- Added VFX material resources
🐛 Bug Fixes
Animation & Characters
- Fixed character animation not properly resetting time between transitions
- Fixed FreeBear tail color error
Building System
- Fixed repeated cancellation events after completing construction work
Game Mechanics
- Fixed Froggy appearing repeatedly in certain situations
- Prevented FreeBear (merchant) from triggering visitor event after joining settlement
- Prevented player from sleeping in the wild causing errors
- Locked player input during hand crafting to prevent misoperations
- Fixed dungeon room generation conflicts and added automatic error recovery
- Fixed invalid object errors
Localization
- Fixed research project text not updating correctly after language switch
⚙️ System Optimization
Game Balance
- Lowered settlement upgrade requirements
Code Improvements
- Added animation sprite sequence loading functionality
- Improved object pool behavior to prevent errors
Changed files in this update