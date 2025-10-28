 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577118 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎮 New Features


Combat System

  • Added charge ability for MushroomBoar boss
  • Added ground area indicators for Boss and enemy ranged abilities
  • Improved interaction system to prevent accidentally triggering gathering actions during combat
  • Fixed interaction hint for reviving downed allies now displays correctly during combat


Dungeon

  • Added final room after defeating Boss for dungeon exit
  • Updated dungeon minimap icons and color


Building & Crafting

  • Added celebration animation for settlers after completing construction work
  • New furniture unlocked through research now appears in furniture workbench recipes


Interface

  • Added physical action buttons to most interfaces
  • Modified connection line turning points in research interface to avoid incorrect connections
  • Added descriptive text to order board interface
  • Clearer indication in build UI when no materials are required (basic tent)
  • Improved color scheme for recruitment interface


Research System

  • Refactored research UI project status management


🎨 Art Assets


Characters & Animations

  • Dungeon boss ServerCrab major update: Remade opening roar and death animations, updated animation frame counts and textures
  • Added multiple new hairstyles for animal villagers
  • Updated various hairstyle textures and colors


Buildings & Objects

  • Updated town hall textures
  • Updated ranged weapon textures
  • Updated antiquity item textures


Visual Effects

  • Added focus line VFX effect
  • Added VFX material resources


🐛 Bug Fixes


Animation & Characters

  • Fixed character animation not properly resetting time between transitions
  • Fixed FreeBear tail color error


Building System

  • Fixed repeated cancellation events after completing construction work


Game Mechanics

  • Fixed Froggy appearing repeatedly in certain situations
  • Prevented FreeBear (merchant) from triggering visitor event after joining settlement
  • Prevented player from sleeping in the wild causing errors
  • Locked player input during hand crafting to prevent misoperations
  • Fixed dungeon room generation conflicts and added automatic error recovery
  • Fixed invalid object errors


Localization

  • Fixed research project text not updating correctly after language switch


⚙️ System Optimization


Game Balance

  • Lowered settlement upgrade requirements


Code Improvements

  • Added animation sprite sequence loading functionality
  • Improved object pool behavior to prevent errors

