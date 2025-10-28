One fix and one clarity improvement.

Details Hotfix 23 Changelog Clarity Purple Murnong Visibility: Adjusted the icon of purple murnong transports to be that of purple murnong, so that you can see it at a glance in the Forces tab. Also adjusted these to show in the Forces tab even if you've not filtered to a specific sub-section. Bugfixes Properly Forcing Conversations Again: Fixed an issue where force conversation was not working properly in the prior build with who was supposed to be only spoken to by an armored executive.



Full notes here.





