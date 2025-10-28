 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577088 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

One fix and one clarity improvement.


Details

Hotfix 23 Changelog

Clarity

  • Purple Murnong Visibility: Adjusted the icon of purple murnong transports to be that of purple murnong, so that you can see it at a glance in the Forces tab. Also adjusted these to show in the Forces tab even if you've not filtered to a specific sub-section.

Bugfixes

  • Properly Forcing Conversations Again: Fixed an issue where force conversation was not working properly in the prior build with who was supposed to be only spoken to by an armored executive.

Full notes here.

Connect with the Machine

Want to stay in the loop or share your thoughts? Join the conversation across these platforms:

💬 Discord – Best place to share feedback, get direct responses, and to talk about Heart of the Machine.
📜 Reddit – Discuss strategies, share ideas, and exchange tips with the community.

Changed files in this update

