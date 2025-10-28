Requested by quite a few people, here is Automated Exploration:

Select one or more Scouts and press the ‘Automated Exploration’ button in the ‘Selected Forces’ window (bottom right) or the ‘A’ key to command them to Auto-Explore.

Giving a Scout any other command will cancel their Auto-Explore.

Auto-Exploring Scouts will go to any Star Systems without other friendly Scouts and scan all planets there, then move on to the next.

This uses the AI behaviour, so where Scouts go is based on calculated prioritisation.