Automated Exploration
Requested by quite a few people, here is Automated Exploration:
Select one or more Scouts and press the ‘Automated Exploration’ button in the ‘Selected Forces’ window (bottom right) or the ‘A’ key to command them to Auto-Explore.
Giving a Scout any other command will cancel their Auto-Explore.
Auto-Exploring Scouts will go to any Star Systems without other friendly Scouts and scan all planets there, then move on to the next.
This uses the AI behaviour, so where Scouts go is based on calculated prioritisation.
When all Planets are scanned, the Scouts will continuously cycle through every Star System repeatedly, indefinitely updating your map.
Destroy Completed Civil Projects
Completed Civil Projects can now be deleted by pressing the cross icon next to them.
This does not apply to the ‘Hall’ Project or Projects that provide construction slots - ‘Space Station’, ‘Capital Shipyard’, ‘Space Elevator’, ‘Electromagnetic Factory, & ‘Zero-G Construction Site’.
UI
Icons fanned out around an Icon Group now always appear in front of nearby Planets, making them easier to interact with.
Added Star System name to “Enemy Fleet Detected” notifications.
Transparency of icons not under cursor now changes gradually, rather than instantly as previously.
Added a warning icon in the Planet Industry tab to indicate low Machine growth. (Maintaining Machine growth through a game is key to planet and faction development).
Added some text to the Fleet Formation tab to indicate how to move Ships between formation lines.
Made the buttons for closing windows slightly bigger.
Tutorial
The ‘Happiness’ and ‘Disorder’ tutorials now trigger if a planet’s happiness drops below 35%, addressing an issue where players were not aware that too many armies on the surface was causing population loss.
Bugs
Fixed issue with resources not showing on planets not yet inhabited.
Various typos and text correction.
Fixed incorrect rotation in Colony Ships in Space Battle view.
Fixed incorrect values in Project Operation Cost tooltip.
