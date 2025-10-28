 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577069
Update notes via Steam Community

Automated Exploration

Requested by quite a few people, here is Automated Exploration:

  • Select one or more Scouts and press the ‘Automated Exploration’ button in the ‘Selected Forces’ window (bottom right) or the ‘A’ key to command them to Auto-Explore.

  • Giving a Scout any other command will cancel their Auto-Explore.

  • Auto-Exploring Scouts will go to any Star Systems without other friendly Scouts and scan all planets there, then move on to the next.

  • This uses the AI behaviour, so where Scouts go is based on calculated prioritisation.

  • When all Planets are scanned, the Scouts will continuously cycle through every Star System repeatedly, indefinitely updating your map.

Destroy Completed Civil Projects

  • Completed Civil Projects can now be deleted by pressing the cross icon next to them.

  • This does not apply to the ‘Hall’ Project or Projects that provide construction slots - ‘Space Station’, ‘Capital Shipyard’, ‘Space Elevator’, ‘Electromagnetic Factory, & ‘Zero-G Construction Site’.

UI

  • Icons fanned out around an Icon Group now always appear in front of nearby Planets, making them easier to interact with.

  • Added Star System name to “Enemy Fleet Detected” notifications.

  • Transparency of icons not under cursor now changes gradually, rather than instantly as previously.

  • Added a warning icon in the Planet Industry tab to indicate low Machine growth. (Maintaining Machine growth through a game is key to planet and faction development).

  • Added some text to the Fleet Formation tab to indicate how to move Ships between formation lines.

  • Made the buttons for closing windows slightly bigger.

Tutorial

  • The ‘Happiness’ and ‘Disorder’ tutorials now trigger if a planet’s happiness drops below 35%, addressing an issue where players were not aware that too many armies on the surface was causing population loss.

Bugs

  • Fixed issue with resources not showing on planets not yet inhabited.

  • Various typos and text correction.

  • Fixed incorrect rotation in Colony Ships in Space Battle view.

  • Fixed incorrect values in Project Operation Cost tooltip.

