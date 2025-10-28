 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20577030 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Bugs have been fixed

• The game has been optimized

• A new background has been added to the Inventory and VIP Information UI

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3452531
