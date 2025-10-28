New : The sweep bar is now shown on your shot (the bar changing from Arena to CHemiCal bowling center).
Update : First steps into the new crushing pin physics, more dynamic!
Update : Switch the gamepad inputs for selling a ball and swapping it in your bag.
Update : AI in pro circuit have new lines of play and switch balls more efficiently.
Fixed : Loading screen sometimes not showing the launch bar properly.
Patch 1.0.5
