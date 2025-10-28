 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20576980 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:39:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New : The sweep bar is now shown on your shot (the bar changing from Arena to CHemiCal bowling center).

  • Update : First steps into the new crushing pin physics, more dynamic!

  • Update : Switch the gamepad inputs for selling a ball and swapping it in your bag.

  • Update : AI in pro circuit have new lines of play and switch balls more efficiently.

  • Fixed : Loading screen sometimes not showing the launch bar properly.

