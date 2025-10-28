Welcome, happy people, to the Happy Halloween Update for Island Paradise!
A new Halloween event is available at the castle.
Several decorations can be collected and sold at the pawn shop:
- Halloween decorations
Placement items:
- Halloween Workbench
- Halloween Billboard
- Halloween Pumpkin
Happy Halloween!
HALLOWEEN UPDATE
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2392401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update