28 October 2025 Build 20576948
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome, happy people, to the Happy Halloween Update for Island Paradise!

A new Halloween event is available at the castle.
Several decorations can be collected and sold at the pawn shop:
- Halloween decorations

Placement items:
- Halloween Workbench
- Halloween Billboard
- Halloween Pumpkin

Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2392401
