28 October 2025 Build 20576927 Edited 28 October 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed the default display mode from Fullscreen to Windowed Mode for better compatibility and easier screen adjustment.

  • Adjusted the UI to display the starting money more clearly at the stage selection screen.

