Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello everyone!

Today we go with something a bit different but that I'm very excited to show you all about! And is that I'm proud to announce that RAVENSBURG now has its own Journal System!:

I have to thank all the players who suggested this feature on Discord. Despite not being the fastest server out there, I read every suggestion and comment. And all of you are invited to join and give your own opinions too!

Now, everyone knows all serious RPGs must have their own journal or at least a closet equivalent to keep track of quests, tasks, missions and the multiple chores and diversions thrown at players in their long and turbulent journey.

After all, being a Vampire investigator is not easy. Dreadful forces, devilish nightmares and endless temptations linger around every corner. That's why a journal is so important, so you don't get jumped by that werewolf you forgot to shoot a few hours back.

This system is certain to be carried to our future games developed in the future!

Features:

Decorated and Embellished with Gothic Motifs and Design. You didn't think I was letting you down with some run-of-the-mil minimalist UI design, do you? As fans of the Gothic genre, we're firm supporters of MAXIMALISM and overdecoration.

Written in 1st Person. A proper Journal doesn't break the immersion of the player; and this one always will take the protagonists point of view in its descriptions and hints.

Dynamic and Easy to Use. The Journal can be accessed from the beginning of the game through the menu at any given moment.

Minor Bug Fixes. Cherubim's Hand from Rosaire can now be used in allies instead of enemies.

Alektor's CG can now be found in the Codex Memoriam. If the players have advanced his relationship. It was previously missing but now that's fixed.

Removed typos.

All the changes are retroactive! So old players will be able to enjoy these fixes even if they're in the middle or at the endgame.

Stay tune because Halloween is not over, and the spooky season may HAVE other surprises. Like always, if you enjoy these updates leaving a review on the Steam Page is a great way to help them and the game!

See you son~.