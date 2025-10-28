 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Call of Duty® Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20576829 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small fix for the super strong upgrade achievement.
If you have a saved game with the upgrade bought, and load the game, you will get the achievement!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2253511
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2253512
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2253513
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link