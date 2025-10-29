Hi, Gamers! 👋

RolldBox Games development team is working on the product, and we are pleased to announce two key things in Masks of The Void:Origins!!

Seasonal updates:



Halloween themed Vortex with pumpkins on their levels! Enjoy throwing them as the rest of the environment in your run.

Patch Notes v. 0.4.22.5554





Thanks for the warm welcome from everybody towards Masks of the Void: Origins!

And to keep up with the pace, we have been looking into data, playtests, and feedback, to introduce the initial pack of small updates a few days after the launch.



We’re working on more updates for the future, and meanwhile, we are amazed to share these initial changes:

Quality of Live Improvements

Fall deaths become a thing of the past! Now you will take a minor damage while teleporting to the map start location.

Defeating bosses will automatically loot their rewards , making sure no weird interactions can happen.

If any loot drops to the void , no worries, it will be collected by Iret normally!

Adjusted sizes of Wiseman & Dark Iret bosses to make them more visible within the chaos of the encounter.

Bug fixes

Corrected issues with Maze floors where players could get stuck

Corrected dash into the back of the map on Vortex - Market

Corrected UI problems with resolutions other than 16:9. There might still be some issues with small screens, we will continue to work on this item over time.

On-hit builds no longer apply the status effects on Iret.

See you in the Void!