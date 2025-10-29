Hi Smallfolk,

A new hotfix is now live for Smalland: Survive the Wilds. This update focuses on stability, performance, and key gameplay fixes across platforms.

Patch Notes:

Fixed Simple Bandage providing no healing

Fixed upper Tree Encampments not correctly re-establishing player claim on load

Fixed an issue where clients who mount a creature mid-attack might end up unable to dismount

Fixed an issue where late-game characters might not have access to unlocks or codex entries when joining a server

Bat decoration now unlockable

Fixed female characters having male voice as client

Adjusted opacity of constructable spider webs

Minor fixes and improvements

Some performance improvements

Reduced out-of-memory crashes on Xbox Series S

Thank you for your continued support and feedback as we keep refining Smalland.