Hi Smallfolk,
A new hotfix is now live for Smalland: Survive the Wilds. This update focuses on stability, performance, and key gameplay fixes across platforms.
Patch Notes:
Fixed Simple Bandage providing no healing
Fixed upper Tree Encampments not correctly re-establishing player claim on load
Fixed an issue where clients who mount a creature mid-attack might end up unable to dismount
Fixed an issue where late-game characters might not have access to unlocks or codex entries when joining a server
Bat decoration now unlockable
Fixed female characters having male voice as client
Adjusted opacity of constructable spider webs
Minor fixes and improvements
Some performance improvements
Reduced out-of-memory crashes on Xbox Series S
Thank you for your continued support and feedback as we keep refining Smalland.
