29 October 2025 Build 20576701 Edited 29 October 2025 – 16:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Smallfolk,

A new hotfix is now live for Smalland: Survive the Wilds. This update focuses on stability, performance, and key gameplay fixes across platforms.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed Simple Bandage providing no healing

  • Fixed upper Tree Encampments not correctly re-establishing player claim on load

  • Fixed an issue where clients who mount a creature mid-attack might end up unable to dismount

  • Fixed an issue where late-game characters might not have access to unlocks or codex entries when joining a server

  • Bat decoration now unlockable

  • Fixed female characters having male voice as client

  • Adjusted opacity of constructable spider webs

  • Minor fixes and improvements

  • Some performance improvements

  • Reduced out-of-memory crashes on Xbox Series S

Thank you for your continued support and feedback as we keep refining Smalland.

