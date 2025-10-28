Fixed several bugs 🧩
Added new “tricks” 👁️
Improved voice acting 🎧 in several languages
Added a touch of Halloween atmosphere 🕯️
Protect your nerves… and Happy Halloween! 🕸️💀
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed several bugs 🧩
Added new “tricks” 👁️
Improved voice acting 🎧 in several languages
Added a touch of Halloween atmosphere 🕯️
Protect your nerves… and Happy Halloween! 🕸️💀
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update