28 October 2025 Build 20576618 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed several bugs 🧩
Added new “tricks” 👁️
Improved voice acting 🎧 in several languages
Added a touch of Halloween atmosphere 🕯️

Protect your nerves… and Happy Halloween! 🕸️💀

