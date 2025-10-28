This month's patch includes a number of fixes, updates, and new Ember Vein content. We have some fun things cooking for November/December so stay tuned!
Updates
Updated our internal input module to the latest version.
Updated PvP buff tooltip to indicate that it applies to resists.
Updated the background color on the Ibaxian Adornment equipment page.
Updated the Macro Bar to no longer consider the +/rotate buttons to be part of the window. This means that they can once again be off screen.
Added context menu items for "Add" and "Rotate" to the macro bar and macro buttons.
NPCs no longer use Bleeding Strike. They now use abilities introduced in the recent NPE.
Added tooltips to Adornments when worn and either no base item is present, or you are in a zone where the item is not active.
Adjusted verbiage on Adornment set bonuses to say "Active" rather than "Equipped".
Disabled seasonal scenes and associated quests.
Disabled NPC turnip heads.
Updated cursor on equipment tab hover.
Improved tooltips on equipment tabs if you can toggle visibility (Ibaxian Adornments).
Disabled old Specialization quests. These should no longer show in your quest log.
Disabled Gathering & Crafting "Coming Soon" area of the Bulletin Board UI. These will return at a later date.
Auto follow cancel chat messages now have a tooltip with a reasoning for the cancellation. The verbiage is short as this tooltip is mainly to help us debug.
Reduced eye material smoothness value slightly.
Added a loading tip indicating that Alchemy enhanced abilities deal Ember damage.
Ibaxus
Fixed Defender armor not allowing runes to add more of the armor's base stat.
Reworked the Jailer/Morte fights to reduce Drolsc strength, make the fight mechanic more visual, and have it be present immediately in the fights.
Reduced "Kindle" debuff.
Reduced likelihood of getting adds during boss encounters.
Reduced proc chance of Lashing Vines.
Increased the number of recipes from recipe chests.
Fixes
Fixed an issue that was preventing subscription purchases from going through.
Fixed an issue where your Ember Stone would be hidden after zoning.
Fixed invalid default Anti-Aliasing selection. SMAA is now enabled by default.
Fixed tooltips for subscription perks not showing on the activate subscription dialog.
Fixed tooltips for Adornment set bonuses showing incorrect active values if the base item was not equipped.
Fixed mailbox not updating cost when adding items to a stack.
Fixed chat links for some recipes not showing correctly.
Fixed stuck spots in Ibaxus, and Highland Hills.
Fixed more ladders in Grimstone Canyon.
Fixed missing stats on class tooltip.
Fixed an issue where batch crafting would continue after reopening the crafting UI.
Fixed an issue preventing NPCs not removing combat effects while resetting.
Fixed an issue causing NPCs to regenerate health & armor too slowly while resetting.
Fixed timing issue with Alchemist Ember Impact ability VFX.
Essence Wells & Adornments
The ever growing instability within Ember Veins has cumulated in the appearance of several Essence Wells. These represent a potent, concentrated source of Ember energy, drawing both opportunity and danger.
New Encounters
This abundance of raw essence has attracted mutated creatures. These have taken on the unique properties of the Ember Veins in which they feed making them uniquely dangerous.
New Ember Vein Adornments
Rumors talk of their focused energies unlocking new potential for Drifters. These new Adornments give additional benefits while fighting within the Ember Veins and enhance existing gear rather than replace it.
Changed files in this update