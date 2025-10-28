This month's patch includes a number of fixes, updates, and new Ember Vein content. We have some fun things cooking for November/December so stay tuned!

Updated our internal input module to the latest version.

Updated PvP buff tooltip to indicate that it applies to resists.

Updated the background color on the Ibaxian Adornment equipment page.

Updated the Macro Bar to no longer consider the +/rotate buttons to be part of the window. This means that they can once again be off screen.

Added context menu items for "Add" and "Rotate" to the macro bar and macro buttons.

NPCs no longer use Bleeding Strike. They now use abilities introduced in the recent NPE.

Added tooltips to Adornments when worn and either no base item is present, or you are in a zone where the item is not active.

Adjusted verbiage on Adornment set bonuses to say "Active" rather than "Equipped".

Disabled seasonal scenes and associated quests.

Disabled NPC turnip heads.

Updated cursor on equipment tab hover.

Improved tooltips on equipment tabs if you can toggle visibility (Ibaxian Adornments).

Disabled old Specialization quests. These should no longer show in your quest log.

Disabled Gathering & Crafting "Coming Soon" area of the Bulletin Board UI. These will return at a later date.

Auto follow cancel chat messages now have a tooltip with a reasoning for the cancellation. The verbiage is short as this tooltip is mainly to help us debug.

Reduced eye material smoothness value slightly.