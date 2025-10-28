 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20576468 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixed]

  • Fixed the issue where mini-boss borders were not being removed.

  • Fixed the issue where boss health bars were not disappearing.

  • Fixed the issue where the wrong boss appeared in Planet 2 Risk 3.

Changed files in this update

