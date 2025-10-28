 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC New World: Aeternum Call of Duty® Battlefield™ REDSEC Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20576426 Edited 28 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

No more pre-alpha soon

V0.0.28 introduces all missing features that where planned and almost puts the game in alpha mode. All features are present, but still need a lot of content expansion. I have also spent a lot of time on improving combat and movement handling, trying to optimize the experience as much as possible. This build will serve as a last test to see what else I need to optimize/fix before releasing V0.1.

Biggest new features introduced

  • Questline through random events generation system

  • Shop and merchant system

  • Steal mechanic

  • Teleportation system

  • New quest types

  • Dynamic loot generation system

  • New faction decorations for towns/city

Changed files in this update

Depot 3860511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link