No more pre-alpha soon
V0.0.28 introduces all missing features that where planned and almost puts the game in alpha mode. All features are present, but still need a lot of content expansion. I have also spent a lot of time on improving combat and movement handling, trying to optimize the experience as much as possible. This build will serve as a last test to see what else I need to optimize/fix before releasing V0.1.
Biggest new features introduced
Questline through random events generation system
Shop and merchant system
Steal mechanic
Teleportation system
New quest types
Dynamic loot generation system
New faction decorations for towns/city
Changed files in this update