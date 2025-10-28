No more pre-alpha soon

V0.0.28 introduces all missing features that where planned and almost puts the game in alpha mode. All features are present, but still need a lot of content expansion. I have also spent a lot of time on improving combat and movement handling, trying to optimize the experience as much as possible. This build will serve as a last test to see what else I need to optimize/fix before releasing V0.1.

Biggest new features introduced