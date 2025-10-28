Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 12.0.3 with the following changes:
Animals:
Fixed: Animals could spawn in enclosed rooms.
Fixed: On larger servers, animals took notably too long to load in.
Fixed: Animals didn't reliably register hits during specific animations.
Improved: Non-Aquatic animals that get stuck in water will now drown if they can't get out.
Audio:
Fixed: Mining sounds didn't play correctly in first person view.
Improved: Adjusted footstep sounds for Bighorn Sheep, Elk and Mountain Goat for easier differentiation from player footstep sounds.
Civics:
Changed: "Tax from All Accounts" will now always first try to tax the Personal Account.
Fixed: The setting for "Tax from All Accounts" wasn't respected when set to "No".
Fixed: When a tax law used "Tax from All Accounts", it would fail once it unsuccessfully tried to tax an account instead of continuing to the next potential account to tax.
Fixed: When a vehicle was sold via the "For Sale" feature it retained the sale settings after being purchased, still being up for sale by the new owner.
Fixed: Cultural deeds beyond the foundation deed didn't provide influence.
Fixed: Settlement markers didn't show to other citizens of a settlement.
Fixed: Destroying a plant by placing an object on it was not caught by the "Harvest or Hunt" trigger.
Fixed: A comparison with "Greater than" would show as "Greater than or equal to" in tooltips.
Gameplay:
Fixed: Chimney requirements for kitchen objects were ignored after a server restart, leading to them providing housing points despite the object not being valid due to not having a chimney.
Fixed: Dropping a carriable item onto a storage slot of an object that doesn't accept carriable items displayed a wrong error message about the storage being too full instead of it not accepting such items.
Fixed: Fixed an issue where spoilable fuel burned excessively fast in light sources.
Interaction:
Fixed: Rocker boxes couldn't be placed directly next to each other in grid placement mode.
Fixed: When moving a vehicle with the hammer failed, calories were consumed nontheless.
Fixed: An issue that could cause moving a vehicle with the hammer to fail without a reason.
Fixed: Eating while pulling a cart resulted in a broken animation.
Fixed: Hand feeding elk didn't work in third person view.
Improved: Wood pulp is no longer highlighted when targeted while holding a carriable block that can be placed. This behaviour could lead players that were also holding an axe and intending to chop the wood pulp to assume that they can chop it despite the chop interaction hint not being visible due to still being too far away to chop it.
Technical:
Fixed: Some turkish users couldn't see the placement preview for many objects and hence not place them.
Fixed: Another issue that could lead to "SetPath" error messages being spammed.
Fixed: Some graphic options still didn't appear in specific circumstances.
Fixed: The brightness slider didn't work correctly.
Fixed: Korean and Russian symbols didn't display in chat.
Fixed: Non-latin symbols couldn't be used on signs.
Fixed: An issue that could cause achievements to trigger multiple times at the same time.
Fixed: An issue that could cause the laser activation to display once per laser.
Vehicles:
Fixed: Implemented a potential workaround for Unity bug UUM-117450 that under specific conditions causes the wheels of vehicles to clip into the ground and skid steers to propell into the air.
Fixed: Vehicles wouldn't stay locked on barges when "Q" was used to lock the ramp while driving instead of interacting with it with "E".
Miscellaneous:
Fixed: The stack size multiplier was applied twice to stockpiles. (This could lead to stacks that no longer fit into the stockpile to be moved to the void storage on migration - in that case, please have the owner of the stockpile check the swirly SLG icon in the bottom right, to the left of the minimap area to get the items back.)
Changed files in this update