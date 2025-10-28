we have just released Hotfix 12.0.3 with the following changes:

Improved: Non-Aquatic animals that get stuck in water will now drown if they can't get out.

Fixed: On larger servers, animals took notably too long to load in.

Improved: Adjusted footstep sounds for Bighorn Sheep, Elk and Mountain Goat for easier differentiation from player footstep sounds.

Changed: "Tax from All Accounts" will now always first try to tax the Personal Account.

Fixed: The setting for "Tax from All Accounts" wasn't respected when set to "No".

Fixed: When a tax law used "Tax from All Accounts", it would fail once it unsuccessfully tried to tax an account instead of continuing to the next potential account to tax.

Fixed: When a vehicle was sold via the "For Sale" feature it retained the sale settings after being purchased, still being up for sale by the new owner.

Fixed: Cultural deeds beyond the foundation deed didn't provide influence.

Fixed: Settlement markers didn't show to other citizens of a settlement.

Fixed: Destroying a plant by placing an object on it was not caught by the "Harvest or Hunt" trigger.