(Laser, Flak, Missile) - Start combat with 1 stack of Offensive Assurance Added a new station action for the Smuggler keyword - Gain 1 Transponder



Pinpoint+ - Fixed an issue where the upgraded version was still counting active enemy equipment, instead of total enemy equipment



- Fixed an issue where it had an extra requirement of having at least 1 active energy production in order to be playable Fixed an issue with combat encounters from the "allied" pool happening with factions you were not allied with



Fixed an issue with SK-B07 not having its Shield generator equipment properly tagged



Hey everyone, it's time for another update.Your feedback on the game's difficulty has been received loud and clear, and we're working on a few deeper changes than just tweaking numbers,We believe the length of a current run is too short, and difficulty ramps up too quickly, without players having any chance to meaningfully upgrade their ship.To address this, we are continuing work on something we started before this last update: breaking down the existing sectors into smaller ones, each about 70% the size of a current sector. This will result in a more gradual difficulty scaling, giving players more space and resources to upgrade their ship.The 4 smaller sectors are done, and we'll start testing an initial version the new layout on the Pre-deploy branch sometime next week.That's it for now.Thank you for bearing with us as we look into fixing the bugs you reported, and work on improving the game's balance.The Breachway Team