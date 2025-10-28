- Player Movement: Slightly reduced camera shake for a smoother and more comfortable gameplay experience.
- Updated UI Elements: Revamped crosshair and interaction prompts for improved clarity and consistency.
- Visual Tweaks: Adjusted the colors of remote charging stations for better visual balance.
- AI Balancing: Thudmud now moves a bit slower when investigating sounds, making stealth encounters more manageable.
- Main Menu Overhaul: Refreshed the main menu layout and reverted the logo to the original design to better match Playtown 1 and 2 for a cohesive trilogy aesthetic.
