28 October 2025 Build 20576320
Update notes via Steam Community
The error occurring during note reading has been resolved with the new system.

Completely dark areas have been illuminated.

The explanation of the spell to be performed has been detailed.

The issue of the selected language changing automatically has been fixed.

Errors are being tracked; adjustments are definitely being made based on incoming feedback and will continue to be made.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3772081
