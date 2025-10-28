🧪 New Content

Added 2 brand new potions to brew during the Halloween season!



to brew during the Halloween season! Added 3 new Sanctuary upgrades to enhance your witchy workspace.



to enhance your witchy workspace. Introduced a new NPC — meet a mysterious spirit visiting for Halloween!



🎃 Seasonal Features

Added Halloween-themed upgrade spots and decorations to your Sanctuary.



and decorations to your Sanctuary. Implemented “Ready to Collect” indicators for themed upgrades.



indicators for themed upgrades. Added new assets for cosmetic upgrades and Time Spirit animations.



for cosmetic upgrades and Time Spirit animations. Updated Sanctum Perfecta & Witchipedia entries for the new content.



⚙️ Improvements

Updated layout for the Shop Scene and improved performance.



and improved performance. Refined customer tab in Grimoire.



in Grimoire. Synced all sheets and added new upgrade effects for multiple Halloween items.



Fixed an issue causing some screens in Japanese to crash the game.



Various bug fixes and optimizations for smoother gameplay.



🕯️ Happy Halloween from Rogue Duck Team!

Get ready for a spooky season at your witchcraft shop! The Halloween Update adds brand new content, features, and magical improvements to make your potions extra potent. 🧙‍♀️✨Enjoy the cozy chaos of potion brewing, collect your spooky upgrades, and don’t forget to light a pumpkin or two in your atelier. 🎃💫