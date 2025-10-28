🧪 New Content
- Added 2 brand new potions to brew during the Halloween season!
- Added 3 new Sanctuary upgrades to enhance your witchy workspace.
- Introduced a new NPC — meet a mysterious spirit visiting for Halloween!
🎃 Seasonal Features
- Added Halloween-themed upgrade spots and decorations to your Sanctuary.
- Implemented “Ready to Collect” indicators for themed upgrades.
- Added new assets for cosmetic upgrades and Time Spirit animations.
- Updated Sanctum Perfecta & Witchipedia entries for the new content.
⚙️ Improvements
- Updated layout for the Shop Scene and improved performance.
- Refined customer tab in Grimoire.
- Synced all sheets and added new upgrade effects for multiple Halloween items.
- Fixed an issue causing some screens in Japanese to crash the game.
- Various bug fixes and optimizations for smoother gameplay.
🕯️ Happy Halloween from Rogue Duck Team!
Enjoy the cozy chaos of potion brewing, collect your spooky upgrades, and don’t forget to light a pumpkin or two in your atelier. 🎃💫
