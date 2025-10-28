 Skip to content
Major 28 October 2025 Build 20576228 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:46:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Get ready for a spooky season at your witchcraft shop! The Halloween Update adds brand new content, features, and magical improvements to make your potions extra potent. 🧙‍♀️✨

🧪 New Content

  • Added 2 brand new potions to brew during the Halloween season!
  • Added 3 new Sanctuary upgrades to enhance your witchy workspace.
  • Introduced a new NPC — meet a mysterious spirit visiting for Halloween!

🎃 Seasonal Features

  • Added Halloween-themed upgrade spots and decorations to your Sanctuary.
  • Implemented “Ready to Collect” indicators for themed upgrades.
  • Added new assets for cosmetic upgrades and Time Spirit animations.
  • Updated Sanctum Perfecta & Witchipedia entries for the new content.

⚙️ Improvements

  • Updated layout for the Shop Scene and improved performance.
  • Refined customer tab in Grimoire.
  • Synced all sheets and added new upgrade effects for multiple Halloween items.
  • Fixed an issue causing some screens in Japanese to crash the game.
  • Various bug fixes and optimizations for smoother gameplay.

🕯️ Happy Halloween from Rogue Duck Team!


Enjoy the cozy chaos of potion brewing, collect your spooky upgrades, and don’t forget to light a pumpkin or two in your atelier. 🎃💫






