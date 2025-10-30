Hey Goblins! 👋

We're excited to announce that Major Content Update 1 is now live for Goblin Cleanup! And yes, Male Goblins are finally here 🎉



With Major Content Update 1, you're able to fully customise Male Goblins with four new options for Male Goblin Faces and new toggle sliders to select your Goblins Body Type, Animations and Voice. We cannot wait to see what Male Goblin creations you make!

Alongside the well anticipated release of Male Goblins, we've added some thrilling new cosmetics in time for Halloween! 🎃 This includes the spooky Plague Mask and the new Slimop option of the Bone Scythe.

Read more about all the changes in Content Update 1 in our full patch notes below:

Major Content Update 1 - Patch Notes

Additions

Addition of four Male Goblin Faces to customise your Goblin with.

Addition of new Halloween cosmetic items including: Bone Scythe Slimop. Plague Mask Hat. And more cosmetic items!

Addition of new toggle buttons in the Customisation Menu, allowing you to select your Goblin's body type, animations and voice from either Male or Female Goblin types.

Addition of spooky themed reskin of the Lobby area for Halloween.

Addition of Steam Cloud Saves for Goblin Cleanup for users playing our game on multiple devices.

Due to changes needed to implement Cloud Saves, the Notes that Goblins have found will be reset and will need to be found again. We apologise for this inconvenience!

We've just released a Customisation Deep Dive video!

To celebrate the release of Major Content Update 1, we've released a Deep Dive video into our Customisation Menu of Goblin Cleanup, where we design the cosmetics of our very first Male Goblin!

Alongside covering the addition of Male Goblins and the Customisation Menu, this video also showcases the new Halloween themed cosmetic items! Watch the full video below ⬇️

Thank you for all your support and we hope you enjoy Major Content Update 1! 💚