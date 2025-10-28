I’m pleased to finally announce the official expansion of the base game Blêktre 2081!

The new features have been live for some time for testing, and it’s time to make it official.

Those who have already played will immediately notice the major overhaul of the graphics, UI, optimization, debugging, and balancing — the bare minimum.

But let’s talk about what really matters: the real new content.

La présidence

When a player reaches the top, they finally become President. This role grants the power to change certain rules of the entire game! For example, you can decide whether undocumented players (demo players) are free to move around. Otherwise, these characters can be arrested by cop players once their residence permits expire. In short: this player decides whether the game is entirely free or not!

They can also choose, for instance, to tax men instead of women or non-binary people — and similar kinds of adjustments...

Industrial Products

You can now open your own production factory in the city’s underbelly — and create your own product to sell in the city’s vending machines.

But the most interesting part? You can make other players addicted to your product by paying for in-game city ads!

They’ll have no choice but to rush to the nearest vending machine to get their precious Meowghurt — or face a penalty. A perfect way to seriously boost your sales!

The Rumbletron and Methane Gas

To expand your apartments or factories, you now need to use the Rumbletron.

This machine, shared among all players, runs on methane gas — the same gas emitted by characters as they digest their sausages. You can collect it with the dedicated backpack. Since there’s only one machine and one shared methane supply for the entire city, everyone will have to cooperate on this one!

And what else? The new features are countless compared to the June release:

The ability to rob other players’ apartments! (or defecate on their carpet, if that’s really what you’re into...)

The Pôlice’s SPYFACE computer can now provide intel on any citizen!

New skins to unlock, such as the Cyborg and the Fem

New jobs: TV presenter, gas station clerk, and more

New concentrated substances to manipulate crowds: Affamine (Starvex), Diarheïne, etc.

The Fortune Teller has been reworked — and now actually helps you!

A slightly expanded map, better designed for navigating the city’s growth

A TV news flash summarizing the city’s state and highlighting the elites...

And much more!

On the technical side as well:

Fully redesigned graphics and UI

Tons of balancing, QoL improvements, and bug fixes!

The future: new ways to play Blêktre 2081?

Blêktre 2081 had the chance to be showcased at the Stunfest festival, held from February 24–26 in Rennes, France (the game’s hometown). It was a wonderful opportunity to let people try this new version — and it came with an incredible amount of love for this UFO of a game — or rather, this experience, praised for its originality and integrity.

I now have leads to develop a standalone solo version of the game, for those who’d like to enjoy the adventure in a more chill way with bots, without getting too harshly smoked by their fellow players.

Even more exciting — and likely to come first — is the possibility of offering private servers within a few months, especially with streamers in mind who’d like to host events with their communities, as well as anyone who’d like to play with friends, possibly with modded rules.

For now, I’m focusing on maintaining this fresh, expanded version — already well-tested, stable, and functional, but still worth fine-tuning here and there given its scope.

Feel free to contact me if you have feedback, find a bug, or even have an idea to improve your experience.

BISOSU!

Charles