Changes
Replaced all music to hopefully remove all future copyright claims on YouTube
Slight rework to gamepad input detection
Fixes
Fixed an issue where Bounty Hunter was growing an additional time per Mirror source
Fixed the French translation for Broken Blade (Lame brisée)
Fixed an issue with Nyxara where the reversed Spell Lines could be incorrect
Fixed an issue where a Cast could cause a Softlock due to exceeding the Multi number limit
Fixed an issue where using a Scroll after defeating The Chained causes a Softlock
Fixed an issue where one of Malakar’s abilities caused a Rune state desync
Changed files in this update