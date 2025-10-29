 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20576029 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Replaced all music to hopefully remove all future copyright claims on YouTube

  • Slight rework to gamepad input detection

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Bounty Hunter was growing an additional time per Mirror source

  • Fixed the French translation for Broken Blade (Lame brisée)

  • Fixed an issue with Nyxara where the reversed Spell Lines could be incorrect

  • Fixed an issue where a Cast could cause a Softlock due to exceeding the Multi number limit

  • Fixed an issue where using a Scroll after defeating The Chained causes a Softlock

  • Fixed an issue where one of Malakar’s abilities caused a Rune state desync

