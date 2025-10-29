Changes



Replaced all music to hopefully remove all future copyright claims on YouTube

Fixes



Fixed an issue where Bounty Hunter was growing an additional time per Mirror source



Fixed the French translation for Broken Blade (Lame brisée)



Fixed an issue with Nyxara where the reversed Spell Lines could be incorrect



Fixed an issue where a Cast could cause a Softlock due to exceeding the Multi number limit



Fixed an issue where using a Scroll after defeating The Chained causes a Softlock

