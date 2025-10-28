 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20575992 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Following bugs have been fixed:

  1. Coffee mug stuck in hand not being able to refill

  2. Axe not appearing in the bedroom

  3. Screen brightness issues during night

Changed files in this update

Depot 3007311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link