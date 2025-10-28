New Features:
You can get your ship instantly refueled as a service, just talk to the man in the store at the Fuel Station
Added test map with ships (4 ships) parked close to each other and ready to fly. There are also free shop stands with items, I added shop stands with most of the technical parts, few of them were never used in the game yet, or even announced. (unfortunetly, some of the parts have the same mesh as others, so only the name matters, there is also no documentation of parts and what they do, It would be fruitful for me to, I keep forgeting what I made and how).
Improvements:
Cycling ship goal side is now done with "R" instead of "E" so it can also work in first person (where "E" is used for interaction.)
When ship goal side is applied in first person, it's reset back to forward, bacuse camera works diferently there, and you would turn by 180 degres again when repeated (also only works with simple rotatiaon in FP)
Quest restriction can forbid spacetravel.
When you sit to pilot binded seat, equipped tool, handgun is auto un-equiped.
Since I have no credits yet, I at least mentioned Kastuk in opening screen
Bugs Fixed:
Cable mode had broken "cut cables" functionality, since I added ship simple rotation
It seems that shortly after I added space travel, no test map could work, because it was searching maps in folder from main game.(fixed now)
People inside the ship should now despawn when the ship does, and the player is now excluded
Tutorial restriction for "Take all" was fixed. (I dont care if player stores mop into the bin tho)
Character slot, equiped and held items are now part of "space travel migrate save".
Storage inside the furniture, emitters and crafting stations are now part of "space travel migrate save".
Character or player will properly die when health gets to zero by neglected needs (Hunger thirst, etc)
Could detach locked parts with wrench, but not take them
Slow/fast pilot mode can be switched only when piloting
Colorable objects turned to white when started to travel to the inventory
Changed depots in beta branch