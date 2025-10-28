Added test map with ships (4 ships) parked close to each other and ready to fly. There are also free shop stands with items, I added shop stands with most of the technical parts, few of them were never used in the game yet, or even announced. (unfortunetly, some of the parts have the same mesh as others, so only the name matters, there is also no documentation of parts and what they do, It would be fruitful for me to, I keep forgeting what I made and how).