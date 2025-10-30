I’m glad to announce that the second monthly update for Deisim is now live!
To celebrate the first anniversary of Underworld Overseer on October 31, we’ve added 10 creatures from the Underworld that you can now summon into your Deisim world.
This update was also the perfect opportunity to completely revamp the Miracle Menu. Over the years, the old menu had become cluttered and made it difficult to add new miracles. The new design gives us more room to grow and should make it much easier and faster for you to select the miracle you want.
I hope you enjoy this update and cause a little chaos this Halloween with your new monsters! Let me know what you think, and stay tuned for more news about our next monthly update.
Myron
Changelog
Added a new Miracle Menu with categorized miracles
Replaced the multi-terrain toggle with a brush icon to make its function clearer for new players
The Miracle Menu now displays stars around recently unlocked miracles
The Miracle Menu is now properly lit at night
Added a new Underworld Overseer category with 10 new creatures to spawn
Fixed incorrect kingdom colors on modern and futuristic pirate airships
Fixed a bug preventing music tracks from switching correctly
Changed files in this update