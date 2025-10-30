I’m glad to announce that the second monthly update for Deisim is now live!

To celebrate the first anniversary of Underworld Overseer on October 31, we’ve added 10 creatures from the Underworld that you can now summon into your Deisim world.

This update was also the perfect opportunity to completely revamp the Miracle Menu. Over the years, the old menu had become cluttered and made it difficult to add new miracles. The new design gives us more room to grow and should make it much easier and faster for you to select the miracle you want.

I hope you enjoy this update and cause a little chaos this Halloween with your new monsters! Let me know what you think, and stay tuned for more news about our next monthly update.

Myron





Changelog