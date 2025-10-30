 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20575885 Edited 30 October 2025 – 23:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I’m glad to announce that the second monthly update for Deisim is now live!

To celebrate the first anniversary of Underworld Overseer on October 31, we’ve added 10 creatures from the Underworld that you can now summon into your Deisim world.

This update was also the perfect opportunity to completely revamp the Miracle Menu. Over the years, the old menu had become cluttered and made it difficult to add new miracles. The new design gives us more room to grow and should make it much easier and faster for you to select the miracle you want.

I hope you enjoy this update and cause a little chaos this Halloween with your new monsters! Let me know what you think, and stay tuned for more news about our next monthly update.

Myron


Changelog

  • Added a new Miracle Menu with categorized miracles

  • Replaced the multi-terrain toggle with a brush icon to make its function clearer for new players

  • The Miracle Menu now displays stars around recently unlocked miracles

  • The Miracle Menu is now properly lit at night

  • Added a new Underworld Overseer category with 10 new creatures to spawn

  • Fixed incorrect kingdom colors on modern and futuristic pirate airships

  • Fixed a bug preventing music tracks from switching correctly

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Deisim Content Depot 525681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link