UPDATE v0.6.6

I've build a tutorial map to help out our new players! When the game starts, you will be dropped into the tutorial map where you can practice your movements and weapon control. Step on the arrow and follow the track to complete the tutorial (optional). Once you're done messing around, you can enter the portal to start the game.



Other changes

Added: "Suggest best upgrade" feature - You can now get a hint of what upgrade card is the best pick - Toggle the "Suggest best upgrade" feature on/off in the menu. It is ON by default.

Added: Friendly fire option in main menu settings when Team Mode is selected

Added: Round information (Round number at the start of each match)

Added: Use left stick to select player color and accessory

Added: Hold direction while selecting player color or accessory to change it contiuously

Added: Automatically add one bot when you're playing alone

Added: Extra spiral shader effect in player selection panels

Added: The new art is here, and it's glorious! (Steam Store and Library pages, and new Logo)

Fixed: Number of matches played now has the correct value

Fixed: Winner animation "Team color" translation

Updated: Better description in player selection screen when no players are ready/joined

Updated: Readability of the player selection screen menu

Updated: Ulr links in Credits window are now clickable



What is next?

There are so many things I want to add to this game, but I want to hear what you would like to see. I'll write done some ideas below and you tell me what you want to see first.

I want to make the levels more dynamic by adding more props to the game. Props that you can interact with and props that just look cool. If you have any ideas for a cool prop, like an arcade machine, slot machines, a phone booth or palm trees, let me know in the comments!

Capture The Flag (CTF) Game Mode . In this mode you need to need to steal the flag and:

1. Hold it as long as possible without dying (you get points for holding the flag)

2. Steal the flag and bring it back to your "base".

Which option do you think is the most fun to play?

Random Game Mode. In this mode, you get different rules each round. One round you play Time Mode, the other round you play Survival Mode or CTF. I think this would be an awesome addition to make the rounds more diverse.

What do you want me to work on first? Or do you have an even better idea? Let me know!

Please visit the Community Hub if you find bugs or have ideas you would like to see implemented. I'll soon be back with more features. Thank you for playing Miami Fighters!