30 October 2025 Build 20575797 Edited 30 October 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Season 5 Coming Soon!
  • The Darkwood season will be creeping into the game on 06.11 - check out the items now and get hyped!
  • New Game Mode: Star Chase
  • Chase your cosmic victory and collect as many stars as you can before the time runs out! Live from 06.11


Clan Leaderboards & Chat History
  • Clans just got an upgrade!
  • Track which teams are dominating the season with Clan Leaderboards
  • Never miss a message again - all inside jokes and team strategies are now saved


Season Pass Extension
  • Short on time to claim those rewards? Boost your progress with season pass extension purchases.
  • Friend & Trade Notifications
  • Never miss a good deal or a new ally - you'll now get instant alerts pop up on the screen
  • New & Improved Emote Menu
  • New animations added - express yourself!
  • Bigger emote window with pages - making it easier to find and trigger your favourites mid-match


Bug fixes & Improvements
  • Item info is shown correctly in the marketplace - now you can see the name and info
  • Item info no longer pops up as a surprise when clicking from the recently used bar in level editor
  • We've made a bunch of subtle improvements to player movement across different situations
  • The touch area for sidebar buttons has been expanded so your taps land perfectly every time
  • Butterflies move a lot smoother - go chase them and see!
  • That wonky highlight square around the login bonus is finally behaving
  • Spinner traps now rotate smoothly near the screen edges
  • General fixes and improvements

