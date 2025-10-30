- The Darkwood season will be creeping into the game on 06.11 - check out the items now and get hyped!
- New Game Mode: Star Chase
- Chase your cosmic victory and collect as many stars as you can before the time runs out! Live from 06.11
Clan Leaderboards & Chat History
- Clans just got an upgrade!
- Track which teams are dominating the season with Clan Leaderboards
- Never miss a message again - all inside jokes and team strategies are now saved
Season Pass Extension
- Short on time to claim those rewards? Boost your progress with season pass extension purchases.
- Friend & Trade Notifications
- Never miss a good deal or a new ally - you'll now get instant alerts pop up on the screen
- New & Improved Emote Menu
- New animations added - express yourself!
- Bigger emote window with pages - making it easier to find and trigger your favourites mid-match
Bug fixes & Improvements
- Item info is shown correctly in the marketplace - now you can see the name and info
- Item info no longer pops up as a surprise when clicking from the recently used bar in level editor
- We've made a bunch of subtle improvements to player movement across different situations
- The touch area for sidebar buttons has been expanded so your taps land perfectly every time
- Butterflies move a lot smoother - go chase them and see!
- That wonky highlight square around the login bonus is finally behaving
- Spinner traps now rotate smoothly near the screen edges
- General fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update