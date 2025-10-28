 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Call of Duty® Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20575761 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:59:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Release Notes:

General tweaks and performance optimizations

Falling platforms now last longer before collapsing

Character now turns to face the camera direction when movement stops

Adjusted gravity for smoother jumps and falls

Added Steam Leaderboard integration

Added landing sound effects for better feedback

Tweaked capsule collision for improved movement accuracy

Lowered camera angle slightly while swimming for better visibility

Changed files in this update

Depot 3910511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link