Release Notes:
General tweaks and performance optimizations
Falling platforms now last longer before collapsing
Character now turns to face the camera direction when movement stops
Adjusted gravity for smoother jumps and falls
Added Steam Leaderboard integration
Added landing sound effects for better feedback
Tweaked capsule collision for improved movement accuracy
Lowered camera angle slightly while swimming for better visibility
Patch 1.0.1
