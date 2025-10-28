 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ REDSEC Battlefield™ REDSEC Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 October 2025 Build 20575724 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:13:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The game has been improved as necessary.

- It is now easier to interact with doors; if you have the key, it will appear on the screen.

- Some objects have been highlighted to prevent them from being overlooked.

- Minor bugs have been f

Thanks for your support!!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3819311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link