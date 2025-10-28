[v.451870]

This patch includes a few balance adjustments and visual improvements, along with a handful of bug fixes.



Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.





Unit Card Draft Screen

Now has an animation for cards appearing (with an added visual effect for cards of higher rarity)



Adjustments

Bane Piper nerfed (at Descension I; more of its power is now at Descension V)



Siege Spire nerfed (at higher Descensions)



Plague Soldier siege damage nerfed (especially at higher Descensions)



Molter Matriarch nerfed (especially at higher Descensions)



Nemesis siege damage nerfed (especially at higher Descensions)



Genesis cycles through all faces before repeating any given face



(Descension V) Bonus Scavengers increased from 2 to 3 for defeating Elite enemies



Auto Flurry now works with non-attack auto-actions (including when a unit is Exerted; the tooltip will be slightly erroneous until we get a localization pass)



Psyche Harvest buffed



Takedown buffed



Dust Bomb buffed



Shoulder Bash buffed



Valiant Strike buffed



Battle Hymn buffed



Smokescreen buffed



Scouring Light buffed



Blinding Torrent buffed



Lantern Keeper buffed



Fully Loaded buffed



Windwalk buffed (Windwalk+ remains the same)



Static Beam+ adjusted



Gun Down adjusted



Double Time buffed



Detain adjusted



High Tide buffed



Fine Tuning buffed



Advancing Light buffed



Take Cover buffed



Flank has new card art



Demolisher can no longer learn the duplicate Field Ingenuity



Workshop cooldown reduced from 2 to 1 when repairing it with a Reactor Rod



You can no longer craft multiple Mythion-rarity units in a single run (you're limited to 1, as intended)



Location info panels now cross-out an option that's been used up (such as repairing a location with a Reactor Rod or crafting a Mythion-rarity unit)



Sped up various Exosuit animations when used in quick sequence (notably Attack anims and Take Damage anim)



Fixes