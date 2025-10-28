[v.451870]
This patch includes a few balance adjustments and visual improvements, along with a handful of bug fixes.
Also, this update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 4 (Patch 0.9.0) and forward.
Unit Card Draft Screen
- Now has an animation for cards appearing (with an added visual effect for cards of higher rarity)
Adjustments
- Bane Piper nerfed (at Descension I; more of its power is now at Descension V)
- Siege Spire nerfed (at higher Descensions)
- Plague Soldier siege damage nerfed (especially at higher Descensions)
- Molter Matriarch nerfed (especially at higher Descensions)
- Nemesis siege damage nerfed (especially at higher Descensions)
- Genesis cycles through all faces before repeating any given face
- (Descension V) Bonus Scavengers increased from 2 to 3 for defeating Elite enemies
- Auto Flurry now works with non-attack auto-actions (including when a unit is Exerted; the tooltip will be slightly erroneous until we get a localization pass)
- Psyche Harvest buffed
- Takedown buffed
- Dust Bomb buffed
- Shoulder Bash buffed
- Valiant Strike buffed
- Battle Hymn buffed
- Smokescreen buffed
- Scouring Light buffed
- Blinding Torrent buffed
- Lantern Keeper buffed
- Fully Loaded buffed
- Windwalk buffed (Windwalk+ remains the same)
- Static Beam+ adjusted
- Gun Down adjusted
- Double Time buffed
- Detain adjusted
- High Tide buffed
- Fine Tuning buffed
- Advancing Light buffed
- Take Cover buffed
- Flank has new card art
- Demolisher can no longer learn the duplicate Field Ingenuity
- Workshop cooldown reduced from 2 to 1 when repairing it with a Reactor Rod
- You can no longer craft multiple Mythion-rarity units in a single run (you're limited to 1, as intended)
- Location info panels now cross-out an option that's been used up (such as repairing a location with a Reactor Rod or crafting a Mythion-rarity unit)
- Sped up various Exosuit animations when used in quick sequence (notably Attack anims and Take Damage anim)
Fixes
- Fixed bug where new players could not gain access to the Starter Unit draft (you should be eligible for the Starter Unit draft as soon as you redeem the Fractured Core at the Old Mentor with Votive origin, or after you redeem the Fractured Core at the Lantern Researcher with Guild origin)
- Fixed bug where certain location event conditions may have been validating incorrectly
- Fixed bug with Exosuit not using its auto-attack (unless it was buffed with Flurry)
- Fixed bug with Tempered Steel and To Battle where units could skip an auto-action (when that auto-action was zone dependent)
- Fixed bug where Layered Defense+ had a parameter display issue and a slight gameplay issue
- Fixed bug where Quick Thinking+ would only draw one card (rather than two) when Reserved
- Fixed bug where AVA's Mercy didn't work properly for the multi-cycle resurrection option
- Fixed bug where escaping from the Noble wouldn't give a confirmation of a successful skill check
- Fixed bug where Thunderclap applied Burning instead of Shock
- Fixed bug where Attuned Strike didn't apply Empowered properly and had an excessively slow animation
- Fixed bug where Pocket Dimension didn't work properly
- Fixed bug where Bleeding Edge didn't work properly
- Fixed bug where Gun Down would draw a card regardless of the bonus effect
- Fixed bug where Sturdy Shield didn't scale with rarity refinement
- Fixed bug where Bane Piper had a long block damage animation
- Fixed a rare bug where you could be offered a single unit on your first rare draft with the Guild
- Fixed a crash bug involving Bash debuff
- Fixed a rare crash bug involving HUD sorting
Changed files in this update