28 October 2025 Build 20575408 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 28:

  • clarified toggle chat/players/etc label in settings

  • "send chat" is now hardbound to enter, opening chat can still be rebound like before

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
