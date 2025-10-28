Hello survivors!



It's been some time since the last update, but I'm here with a small bugfix to start. This one will tackle some of the community bug reports and suggestions, and is quite small compared to what I've got planned for the next major content update. I'll get into that a little later on today.



For now I've added a few features, fixed a few bigger AI issues and bugs, and made some general QOL improvements aside from the community reports.



I'll add a rundown to this post of the next major content update "V0.9 - Deliver Us From Evil" The list is quite extensive, so I'll give a general map of features and additions coming to Endgame: Road To Salvation.



One new feature i've added is the cruise speed system for keyboard controls. Holding Left Ctrl while accelerating or braking will reduce the total application to around 30% (not counting engine damage.) This is extremely helpful when offroading with sports cars or other high-power vehicles. This mixed with the right mouse button precision steering allows full control over your vehicle.

Npc AI has received some attention, from ranged combat aiming speed now being based on enemy distance and an aim offset for all enemy types, allowing NPCs to properly target small enemies as well. Furthermore, To force your followers to aim at the spot you are looking at, you now have to press the hotkey button (MMB or Right Shoulder by default) while aiming, instead of just aiming.

V0.895 Changelog

-Added shadows to start screen grass

-New Feature - Keyboard users can hold Left Ctrl to use cruise speed/brakes (30% application) to simulate a light trigger application

-Added an aim offset so that all NPCs should properly target and aim at small and large type enemies properly

-Players can now elect to sell an item for whatever funds the merchant has remaining

-Players can now use the D-Pad up/down when using colony menus

-Variable message types on the HUD will feature a short fade in/out

-NPC Followers will no longer be able to unlock doors by walking into them

-NPCs will now back up and find a new location if too close to the player

-You will now only order your followers to direct their attention if you press the hotkey menu button while aiming (MMB/Right shoulder)

-Adjusted ranged combat to allow Ranged NPCs to aim less and fire faster based on enemy distance

-Hooking up to a trailer will now raise the camera focal point to allow a more clear view around the truck/trailer

-Further reduces impact damage from ramming vehicles into soft enemies

-Fixed materials in the T4-T5 armor bug

-Fixed mismatched Follower Level Xp bug in the dialogue menu, both now properly display level instead of skill

-Fixed bug that would make followers invisible if picked up in a vehicle while ragdoll

-Fixed an issue that would block the ADS camera while strafing to the right

-Fixed a bug that would prevent the player from completing the tutorial - manually dragging quest items will now use the same code

-Fixed an issue that would make players lose the ADS focus while switching ranged weapons

-Fixed an issue that would cause the loss of the ADS focus when switching weapons due to lack of ammo

-Fixed the Archangel Compass rotation bug

-Fixed the endless dismantle bug for beds

-The mouse should now properly show/ hide when you close the caravan upgrades menu

-Fixed a few audio tracks that were not being affected by the BGM option

-Changing Disposition over to Trust, I'll fish out the remaining references by the next update

-Enter point on the Archangel will now only appear when entering the mech is Grounded and functional

-Unlocking doors and trunks will now be done with the standing animation

-Made some changes to the Daily Caravan Report

-Fixed bug that would cause NPCs to lose their aim/lasersight while firing

-Fixed Witch combat code

-Updated Dragon flight code and combat functionality

-Fixed bug that would prevent the overencumbered status from properly updating player speed

