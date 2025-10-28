 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20575321 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:46:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed some bugs: now you can not farm infnite souls at the platinum key room.
-Collisions on the south west militar camp are fixed.
-Now you can escape from the second boss area in the catacombs when revisit the area.
-Damage done in the secret dark room questionary is increased.

