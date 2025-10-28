 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20575234
Update notes via Steam Community
https://steamdb.info/misc changes
- The class related Skirmish Endurer achievements now need a score of 66,666+ to trigger (instead of 111,111+).
- The map related Skirmish Supremacy achievements now need a score of 111,111+ to trigger (instead of 222,222+).
- Hub - Goblusious: He now won't discover the Royal Soul relic (since it's a New Game Plus specific relic).
- Ominous Cathedral map: In Necrotic Skirmishes the map now has 2-3 Cursed Eyeball contraptions (instead of 1-2).
- Princess Chamber map: Her attack duration is now slightly lower at the start but now increases based on the current Stage number.

//bug fixes
- Meldum Afflicted / Gangly Grafted: If you have the Royal Soul relic then collecting a Hero Soul could cause a crash.
- Viewing the Class Summary screen when using the Super HD font would cause a crash.
- Killing an enemy that was about to drop a special Coin/Gem and a Clashful Card would cause a crash.
- Achievements screen: It wasn't showing the final page of achievements and was showing a bunch of achievements that don't exist.
- Hub - Choose Class: The Fortuity Destiny text was showing as locked even when unlocked.
- Hub - Goblusious: He would say you've discovered all items even when you haven't.
- Mausoleum Awakens - Forbidden Elevator map: When playing New Game Plus there was a chance spawning enemies could cause a crash.
- Necrotic Skirmishes game mode: It wasn't saving the win gems.
- Castle Conquest game mode: The various achievements and class unlocks related to surviving special enemy waves weren't triggering.
- Boneworld Challenges - Choose Challenge screen: It was only showing your rank summary once you've backed out and re-entered the screen.
- You could Giga Banish the Royal Soul relic.

Changed files in this update

