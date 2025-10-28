Early Access Release — Thank You for Joining the Journey!

Hey everyone!

I’m excited (and a little nervous!) to announce that Outbreak Island is now live in Early Access on Steam!

This project has been a passion of mine for quite some time, and it’s finally at a point where I can share it with you. The game is still a work in progress, but it’s fully playable and already has a lot of what makes the core experience special. I’ll be actively developing and improving it with your feedback and ideas in mind.







What to Expect

The Early Access version includes:

The first third of the island to explore.

First main missions that reveal the island’s story.

The ability to restore your father’s abandoned farm and use it as a base.

A few types of enemies.

A garage for vehicle upgrades.

A weapon workbench for crafting and modifications.

A research table to unlock new skills and crafting recipes.

A radio station to locate supply crates — special containers with rare loot.

Basic farming, woodworking, metalworking, hunting, and fishing systems.

Over 25 large points of interest, each with its own unique tasks.

Over the coming months, I’ll be adding more content, polishing existing features, and expanding the world. You can check out the development roadmap on the Steam page to see what’s planned next.





Feedback Welcome

Your feedback is incredibly valuable!

Whether it’s suggestions, bug reports, or just your thoughts after playing, everything helps make the game better. You can share feedback directly on the Steam Discussions, Discord, or wherever you prefer to connect. We also have official bug report form:

https://www.tinymagicians.com/outbreakisland/report/



Thank You

It means a lot that you’re here early to support this project.

Outbreak Island is something I’m building with passion, and I can’t wait to keep improving it together with this amazing community.

Thank you for playing and being part of the journey — this is just the beginning!

—Egis