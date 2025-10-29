 Skip to content
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20574949 Edited 29 October 2025 – 22:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A brand-new update for Medieval StartUp is now live, bringing plenty of improvements, fresh content, and fixes based on your feedback from the Next Fest 🙏

⚙️ Major Changes

  • In-game Wiki – A new help panel (TAB or ESC) to easily revisit core mechanics and gameplay tips.

  • Steam Achievements – 23 achievements are now fully functional and integrated!

  • New Table & Chair System – Chairs are now independent; place them freely around tables.
    ⚠️ Save compatibility: existing 2-seat tables will automatically be replaced with 1 round table + 2 stools.

  • Mystic Upgrades – A new upgrade category added to the skill tree (not yet usable) that will later unlock unique gameplay paths for each playthrough.

🔥 New Features

  • New items & resources – Weighted net (to catch rabbits), shirt, rope, banner, carpet, and more.

  • New workshops & professions – Weaver and tailor, with new recipes (shirts, fabric, clothing…).

  • Enhanced fishing – Fish traps can now hold multiple fish, and several new species have been added.

  • Animal farming – Sheep and goats now produce wool and milk; you can feed them to speed up production.

  • Workshop context hints – Clear messages now appear when an ingredient or item is missing.

  • Storage ↔ workshop connectivity – Place a storage crate next to a crafting station to automatically link them.

  • “Return to Tavern” button – Instantly teleport back to your tavern from the world map.

  • FOV (Field of View) option – Added to the graphics settings.

  • Simplified graphics quality – Three clear presets: Low / Medium / High.

🎨 Balancing & Improvements

  • Rebalanced market values for crafted items and furniture.

  • NPCs & employees – More natural movement and improved schedule handling.

  • Performance optimization – Lighter texture sizes and smoother overall framerate.

  • Upgrade tree – Reworked order and prices for a more coherent progression curve.

  • UI readability – Improved clarity in the order book and employee panels.

  • Visual contrast – Enhanced distinction between similar dishes (e.g. Vegetable Soup vs. Dubious Stew).

  • Demo balance update – The demo now includes content up to level 5, but with no time limit, allowing players to fully enjoy the experience without a countdown.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed black silhouettes on objects and NPCs when using low graphics settings.

  • Fixed collisions for tables, workshops, and wall candles.

  • Dirty dishes are now correctly placed at the center of tables.

  • Fixed duplicate serving actions by employees.

  • Fixed infinite crafting loops in the bakery and brewing systems.

  • Various map, translation, and navigation fixes.

  • Fixed a crash related to employee scheduling.

Thank you once again for all your feedback through the in-game forms and Steam forums, your comments are incredibly valuable and help me refine Medieval StartUp and grow this solo project!

👉 If you’ve enjoyed the demo, leaving a review on the Steam page is a huge help for visibility!

See you soon in the marsh 🌿
Florian / Aspic Games

Changed files in this update

