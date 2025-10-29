Hello everyone!
A brand-new update for Medieval StartUp is now live, bringing plenty of improvements, fresh content, and fixes based on your feedback from the Next Fest 🙏
⚙️ Major Changes
In-game Wiki – A new help panel (TAB or ESC) to easily revisit core mechanics and gameplay tips.
Steam Achievements – 23 achievements are now fully functional and integrated!
New Table & Chair System – Chairs are now independent; place them freely around tables.
⚠️ Save compatibility: existing 2-seat tables will automatically be replaced with 1 round table + 2 stools.
Mystic Upgrades – A new upgrade category added to the skill tree (not yet usable) that will later unlock unique gameplay paths for each playthrough.
🔥 New Features
New items & resources – Weighted net (to catch rabbits), shirt, rope, banner, carpet, and more.
New workshops & professions – Weaver and tailor, with new recipes (shirts, fabric, clothing…).
Enhanced fishing – Fish traps can now hold multiple fish, and several new species have been added.
Animal farming – Sheep and goats now produce wool and milk; you can feed them to speed up production.
Workshop context hints – Clear messages now appear when an ingredient or item is missing.
Storage ↔ workshop connectivity – Place a storage crate next to a crafting station to automatically link them.
“Return to Tavern” button – Instantly teleport back to your tavern from the world map.
FOV (Field of View) option – Added to the graphics settings.
Simplified graphics quality – Three clear presets: Low / Medium / High.
🎨 Balancing & Improvements
Rebalanced market values for crafted items and furniture.
NPCs & employees – More natural movement and improved schedule handling.
Performance optimization – Lighter texture sizes and smoother overall framerate.
Upgrade tree – Reworked order and prices for a more coherent progression curve.
UI readability – Improved clarity in the order book and employee panels.
Visual contrast – Enhanced distinction between similar dishes (e.g. Vegetable Soup vs. Dubious Stew).
Demo balance update – The demo now includes content up to level 5, but with no time limit, allowing players to fully enjoy the experience without a countdown.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed black silhouettes on objects and NPCs when using low graphics settings.
Fixed collisions for tables, workshops, and wall candles.
Dirty dishes are now correctly placed at the center of tables.
Fixed duplicate serving actions by employees.
Fixed infinite crafting loops in the bakery and brewing systems.
Various map, translation, and navigation fixes.
Fixed a crash related to employee scheduling.
Thank you once again for all your feedback through the in-game forms and Steam forums, your comments are incredibly valuable and help me refine Medieval StartUp and grow this solo project!
👉 If you’ve enjoyed the demo, leaving a review on the Steam page is a huge help for visibility!
See you soon in the marsh 🌿
Florian / Aspic Games
Changed files in this update