Hello everyone!

A brand-new update for Medieval StartUp is now live, bringing plenty of improvements, fresh content, and fixes based on your feedback from the Next Fest 🙏

Mystic Upgrades – A new upgrade category added to the skill tree (not yet usable) that will later unlock unique gameplay paths for each playthrough.

New Table & Chair System – Chairs are now independent; place them freely around tables. ⚠️ Save compatibility: existing 2-seat tables will automatically be replaced with 1 round table + 2 stools.

Steam Achievements – 23 achievements are now fully functional and integrated!

In-game Wiki – A new help panel (TAB or ESC) to easily revisit core mechanics and gameplay tips.

New items & resources – Weighted net (to catch rabbits), shirt, rope, banner, carpet, and more.

New workshops & professions – Weaver and tailor, with new recipes (shirts, fabric, clothing…).

Enhanced fishing – Fish traps can now hold multiple fish, and several new species have been added.

Animal farming – Sheep and goats now produce wool and milk; you can feed them to speed up production.

Workshop context hints – Clear messages now appear when an ingredient or item is missing.

Storage ↔ workshop connectivity – Place a storage crate next to a crafting station to automatically link them.

“Return to Tavern” button – Instantly teleport back to your tavern from the world map.

FOV (Field of View) option – Added to the graphics settings.