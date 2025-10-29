It's patch night! After our launch on the weekend, you all have discovered quite a few issues. The release tonight will hopefully address some of the bigger ones, with more on the way. Keep 'em coming!



Bonus Promo: Rumors are that our wonderful composer, Austin Dhillon may be working on a third soundtrack for Wayward. Both soundtracks are available on Steam and are currently -10% off:





What's cordage? Cordage is a group of items in Wayward that are used to make things like string, ropes, and more. Basically, they are pieces of fiber. Cordage includes the following items: Badderlocks, Clematis Vine, Coconut Husk, Joshua Tree Leaves, Palm Leaf, Palapalai Frond, Plant Roots, Sheaf of Hay, Cattail Leaves, Sinew, Spider Silk, Stripped Bark, Stripped Leather, and Spikerush Sheaths. You can search/filter for cordage in your inventory, crafting and now (as of this update) dismantle windows.

Improvements

The dismantle filter will now find groups of the dismantled items. (Thanks Deadpool!)

Balance

Curse event creatures can now find you from very far away.

Bug Fixes

Fixed pies returning the incorrect item. (Thanks Nobody Important!)

Fixed a desync related to Magical Motes.

Fixed mod loading and publishing issues across all platforms.

Fixed Stat and Stat Potency magical properties not being saved in the correct way, resulting in some cases when we change things causing the affected stats on equipment to change. (Thanks Andrej27!)

Fixed Crowberries growing incorrectly. (Thanks Nobody!)

Fixed transmogrification removing magical properties that had the same type, but different sub-types. (Thanks Vinn!)

Fixed the insulation magical property providing its minimum effect when it's not even on a piece of equipment.

Forcibly rediscovered all stats for existing players due to them disappearing. (We're not sure why this happened.)

Fixed an error when inspecting the temperature stat in some specific situations.

Fixed the "Cursebreaker" milestone requiring more events than currently exist.

Fixed slime patches not working correctly.

Fixed the "Frigid Night" event occurring slightly earlier in progression than intended. (Thanks OmniSanti!)

Fixed Upgrade and Exude not working correctly with insulation. (Thanks Andrej27!)

Fixed "Persistence" items not getting the correct durability when granted from a milestone modifier. (Thanks Lemonboy_free!)

Fixed exuding "Persistence" onto items not getting the correct durability. (Thanks warriorsforever482!)

Fixed "Nature's Wrath" event not being revealed sometimes due to being around only tamed creatures, or due to being active simultaneously with "Nature's Embrace" event.

Fixed the "Swarm" event not spawning as many creatures as intended.

Fixed some curse event effects not being skipped when the cursebearer is asleep.

Fixed the "Toggle All Auto-Use Slots" default bind not working. (Thanks Shirow!)

Fixed the "Lucky" and "Unlucky" events being able to spawn on their own.

Fixed a rare potential case where curse events could remove or mess with the wrong creatures.

Fixed "Disable UI Animation" not adding the static magic icon.

Mods



TARS