28 October 2025 Build 20574836 Edited 28 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Disabled raytracing features on Medium and Low
  • Improved responsiveness to menu buttons by removing fade select
  • Added menu navigation sounds to the Endings menu
  • Fixed a bug where two dialogue choices could be pressed at the exact same time
  • Fixed a bug where the dialogue choice options wouldn't be centered
  • Fixed a navigation bug on the Extras Menu
  • Fixed a bug where pressing back on the apply graphics settings and restart level popup would restart the level

Windows Depot 3122811
