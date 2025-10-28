- Disabled raytracing features on Medium and Low
- Improved responsiveness to menu buttons by removing fade select
- Added menu navigation sounds to the Endings menu
- Fixed a bug where two dialogue choices could be pressed at the exact same time
- Fixed a bug where the dialogue choice options wouldn't be centered
- Fixed a navigation bug on the Extras Menu
- Fixed a bug where pressing back on the apply graphics settings and restart level popup would restart the level
PROJECT VESPERI - 1.0.5 Playtest
