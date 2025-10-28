This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Friedemann here 👋

Day 4, and again: Thank you so much! There’s still so many of you coming in every day, it’s been so nice to see! The game’s review score has also slowly been ticking up, which is incredibly motivating for making updates, fixes new features.

This update (1.0.11) introduces:

Fast Mode (beta) – speeds up gameplay. This is an early version, expect minor bugs and please let me know what you think! Enable in Game settings.

Resolution and windowed mode settings – you can now adjust these from the visual settings

Fixed the bug where one of the dice disappears. Let me know in case it still happens! 🎲💀

Apologies again for yesterday's 5k chip bug. I'll keep today's update on beta branch (to access: Right-click the game in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> select "beta" from dropdown) a little longer to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

For those affected by the chip bug: I’ve added a button in the debug section of the settings menu that refunds all your modifiers and subtracts 5000 chips from your inventory. Completely optional, but there in case you want to undo the effect on your progress.

Once you’ve tried it out, let me know how it feels! Feedback on the new Fast Mode especially would be super helpful.

Thanks again for all your support, it's been an absolute pipe-dream so far! I’ll try to keep the updates coming and hope you're having fun at the slots! 🎰

Cheers,

Friedemann