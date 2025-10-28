October 28, 2025

The sound of success arrives in Yaarmi Tycoon!

This update introduces a brand-new Store component: the Microphone, featuring

progressive upgrades that boost your video earnings and enhance your

professional content creation setup.

NEW ADDITIONS

New Component: Microphone (7500 )

• The Microphone is now available in the Store for 7500 .

• This component includes three subcomponents with multiple upgrade

levels that progressively increase your earnings per video.

Diaphragm

Level 1 → Cost: 500 | Earnings per video: +2.35

Level 2 → Cost: 750 | Earnings per video: +2.45

Level 3 → Cost: 885 | Earnings per video: +1.80

Level 4 → Cost: 1245 | Earnings per video: +2.85

Level 5 → Cost: 1435 | Earnings per video: +3.15

Coil

Level 1 → Cost: 785 | Earnings per video: +2.00

Level 2 → Cost: 840 | Earnings per video: +2.45

Level 3 → Cost: 1375 | Earnings per video: +1.95

Level 4 → Cost: 1500 | Earnings per video: +2.75

Level 5 → Cost: 1795 | Earnings per video: +3.85

Magnet

Level 1 → Cost: 315 | Earnings per video: +1.85

Level 2 → Cost: 630 | Earnings per video: +3.70

Level 3 → Cost: 945 | Earnings per video: +5.55

Level 4 → Cost: 1575 | Earnings per video: +9.25

Level 5 → Cost: 2520 | Earnings per video: +14.80

BUG FIXES

No bug fixes have been reported in this version.

TECHNICAL CHANGES

• Minor internal optimizations to prepare for upcoming component

expansions.

• Core system improvements to support future sound and interactive

features.

TEAM NOTE

With the arrival of the Microphone, Yaarmi Tycoon expands its content creation

mechanics toward a more realistic and professional experience.

Thank you for your continued support and for helping shape the future of the

game.

See you in the next update!