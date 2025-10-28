 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574803
Update notes via Steam Community
October 28, 2025
The sound of success arrives in Yaarmi Tycoon!
This update introduces a brand-new Store component: the Microphone, featuring
progressive upgrades that boost your video earnings and enhance your
professional content creation setup.
NEW ADDITIONS
New Component: Microphone (7500 )
• The Microphone is now available in the Store for 7500 .
• This component includes three subcomponents with multiple upgrade
levels that progressively increase your earnings per video.
Diaphragm
Level 1 → Cost: 500 | Earnings per video: +2.35
Level 2 → Cost: 750 | Earnings per video: +2.45
Level 3 → Cost: 885 | Earnings per video: +1.80
Level 4 → Cost: 1245 | Earnings per video: +2.85
Level 5 → Cost: 1435 | Earnings per video: +3.15
Coil
Level 1 → Cost: 785 | Earnings per video: +2.00
Level 2 → Cost: 840 | Earnings per video: +2.45
Level 3 → Cost: 1375 | Earnings per video: +1.95
Level 4 → Cost: 1500 | Earnings per video: +2.75
Level 5 → Cost: 1795 | Earnings per video: +3.85
Magnet
Level 1 → Cost: 315 | Earnings per video: +1.85
Level 2 → Cost: 630 | Earnings per video: +3.70
Level 3 → Cost: 945 | Earnings per video: +5.55
Level 4 → Cost: 1575 | Earnings per video: +9.25
Level 5 → Cost: 2520 | Earnings per video: +14.80
BUG FIXES
No bug fixes have been reported in this version.
TECHNICAL CHANGES
• Minor internal optimizations to prepare for upcoming component
expansions.
• Core system improvements to support future sound and interactive
features.
TEAM NOTE
With the arrival of the Microphone, Yaarmi Tycoon expands its content creation
mechanics toward a more realistic and professional experience.
Thank you for your continued support and for helping shape the future of the
game.
See you in the next update!

Open link