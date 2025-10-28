 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574754 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone! Today we're here with a little Halloween update. It's a meme update we wanted to do for fun, hope you will enjoy it!

What's new?

Added:

• New animations set (Zombie)
• New skin tone (Zombie)
• Added rebind movement keys and those for moving the camera up and down
• Added new clothing sets to the shop
• Added a few secrets around the city

Fixed:

• The gallery menu in the Steam version made all the buttons disappear when you went back
• The Christmas short dress was not working

Happy Halloween! 🎃

