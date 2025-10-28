Hey everyone! Today we're here with a little Halloween update. It's a meme update we wanted to do for fun, hope you will enjoy it!
What's new?
Added:
• New animations set (Zombie)
• New skin tone (Zombie)
• Added rebind movement keys and those for moving the camera up and down
• Added new clothing sets to the shop
• Added a few secrets around the city
Fixed:
• The gallery menu in the Steam version made all the buttons disappear when you went back
• The Christmas short dress was not working
Happy Halloween! 🎃
Roxanne V0.7.2 [Halloween Update]
