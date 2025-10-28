Hey everyone! Today we're here with a little Halloween update. It's a meme update we wanted to do for fun, hope you will enjoy it!



What's new?



Added:



• New animations set (Zombie)

• New skin tone (Zombie)

• Added rebind movement keys and those for moving the camera up and down

• Added new clothing sets to the shop

• Added a few secrets around the city



Fixed:



• The gallery menu in the Steam version made all the buttons disappear when you went back

• The Christmas short dress was not working



Happy Halloween! 🎃