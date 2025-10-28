Just when you thought it was safe to open the door, Look Outside has mutated into something... meaner. The Final Vision update is out now, and it’s free for everyone who already owns the game. Congratulations. You’re trapped again.

This is the 2.0 version of Look Outside, the survival horror RPG that dares to ask “what if your neighbors were horrible meat creatures and your living room was the safest place in the world?” You’ll find new endings, new monsters, new quests, and a Cursed challenge mode that does exactly what it says on the tin. There are new bosses, new areas, and at least a few new reasons never to open your front door again.

If you’ve played it before, come back. If you haven’t, the game is now 30% off on Steam. You can explore the apartment. You can meet the residents. You can even cook dinner. But whatever you do… don’t look outside.