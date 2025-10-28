Alpha Net 9.4.9

1 Crafting quests, mining copper ore

2 Adjusted unified quest message management

3 Added 50 platforms at the start

4 Frequent completion of placement quests

5 Fixed a bug where wooden doors could not be forged

6 Fixed a bug with the house inspection tool

7 Fixed a bug where glow potions could not be used

8 Fixed a bug where using the left mouse button to equip items would not unlock achievements

9 Fixed a bug where the grappling hook could not be used when placed in the grappling hook slot