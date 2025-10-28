Alpha Net 9.4.9
1 Crafting quests, mining copper ore
2 Adjusted unified quest message management
3 Added 50 platforms at the start
4 Frequent completion of placement quests
5 Fixed a bug where wooden doors could not be forged
6 Fixed a bug with the house inspection tool
7 Fixed a bug where glow potions could not be used
8 Fixed a bug where using the left mouse button to equip items would not unlock achievements
9 Fixed a bug where the grappling hook could not be used when placed in the grappling hook slot
Changed files in this update