A few more quick map specific fixes:



- Level 12: added fence to the right side to stop a possible exploit.

- Level 12: fixed geometry that was slightly off the ground.

- Level 12: enlarged wooden platform up top, so Gunther can't block the player.

- Level 12: fixed Gunther respawning when loading from a checkpoint save.

- Level 10: fixed missing back side of stairs.

- Level 7: fixed alien plants not appearing on checkpoint reload.

- Level 7: Fixed enemies in the beginning that would cross through moving door if detecting the player.

- Level 6: fixed some lights not showing in the sleeping rooms area if entering from checkpoint past them.





Cheers,

Roger