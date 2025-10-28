A few more quick map specific fixes:
- Level 12: added fence to the right side to stop a possible exploit.
- Level 12: fixed geometry that was slightly off the ground.
- Level 12: enlarged wooden platform up top, so Gunther can't block the player.
- Level 12: fixed Gunther respawning when loading from a checkpoint save.
- Level 10: fixed missing back side of stairs.
- Level 7: fixed alien plants not appearing on checkpoint reload.
- Level 7: Fixed enemies in the beginning that would cross through moving door if detecting the player.
- Level 6: fixed some lights not showing in the sleeping rooms area if entering from checkpoint past them.
Cheers,
Roger
Update 1.0.6
