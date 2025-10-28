 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20574580
A few more quick map specific fixes:

- Level 12: added fence to the right side to stop a possible exploit.
- Level 12: fixed geometry that was slightly off the ground.
- Level 12: enlarged wooden platform up top, so Gunther can't block the player.
- Level 12: fixed Gunther respawning when loading from a checkpoint save.
- Level 10: fixed missing back side of stairs.
- Level 7: fixed alien plants not appearing on checkpoint reload.
- Level 7: Fixed enemies in the beginning that would cross through moving door if detecting the player.
- Level 6: fixed some lights not showing in the sleeping rooms area if entering from checkpoint past them.


Cheers,
Roger

