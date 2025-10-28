Salutations, Colonisers!



The new patch is ready for playtesters. We have some significant performance improvements and bug fixes. Please check it out:

Quality of Life Improvements

Resources replenish after some time - After a certain time , every type of resource will appear scattered around the map in random-ish zones , thus replenishing the total amount of resources on the map . The only resource that reappears in the same location are trees.

Full Decal System implemented - destruction of buildings received improvements and destroyed buildings will leave “destruction spots”.

Idle colonists will show a Zzz sign and will be detected in the upper part of the screen.

Ground textures now have smoother transitions.

Settings screen updated to match the new UI design.

New 4x1 Gates and Diagonal Walls have been added to the game.

All unit icons now have improved graphics.

Added new Stronghold, Lorekeep, and Sanctuary models..

Removed Metal Working technology in the Armory building as it had no usable functionality.

32-player map renamed to “Summit of Spears”

Balancing

Homestead cost increased from 300 Wood, 100 Stone → 400 Wood, 200 Stone, 100 Valor.

Starting Resources increased by +100 Wood and +100 Stone.

Players now start with 100 Valor (This starting amount is not shown on leaderboard and will show 0 Valor there).

Colonist Build Speed reduced: 25 → 20.

Justiciar Build Speed reduced: 60 → 54.

Justiciar Collection Speed reduced: 0.95 → 0.85.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue that prevented some players from joining the servers, despite servers themselves having open space.

Fixed the issue where after a server stop you could not repair damaged buildings that were placed on depleted resources.

Fixed the issue where after you’d deplete an animal meat tile, your units would not follow build/attack/gather orders and would be stuck in a walking animation.

Fixed the issue where upon their selection, Stone and Food resource visuals would not be centered inside the outline.

Fixed the issue that allowed Bladeguard unit to be recruited without researching its unlocking technology

Fixed the issue where after rejoining the server, idling indicators would appear for Colonists that were actively working.

Fixed various typos in the game.

